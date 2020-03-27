Private physicians under the St. Lucia medical and dental association are working diligently with counterparts from Victoria Hospital, strategizing a safe, seamless transition of equipment and in-patients to the Owen King EU Hospital.
Private physicians under the St. Lucia medical and dental association are working diligently with counterparts from Victoria Hospital, strategizing a safe, seamless transition of equipment and in-patients to the Owen King EU Hospital.
While the focus for preventing the spread of Covid-19 virus has been on social distancing …