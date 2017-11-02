Prime Minister to Launch ‘Internal Investigation’ into Purported Criminal Probe on Guy Joseph

Online whistleblower OffShoreAlert has released documents, which are purportedly from the Attorney General’s Chambers in Saint Lucia to the United States government requesting assistance with an alleged criminal investigation into American businessman Antonio Assenza.

On November 1, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet who is also named in the documents told reporters his Administration plans to launch an internal investigation into the purported criminal probe targeting Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph. Prime Minister Chastanet disclosed that he has not been able to find and neither authenticate the documents in the government records.

According to the documents, Saint Lucia government Minister Guy Joseph is named in the reported correspondence between the Attorney General and the U.S Department of Justice as a ‘person of interest’ for an alleged role in what local authorities described as a suspected conspiracy to influence the bidding process for a $157 million-dollar development project back in 2009.

During a post-election political rally, Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony indicated that the timing of the 2016 General Elections might have affected the progress of the Linquist investigation.

According the documents, the Office of International Affairs to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has authorized the request for assistance and has rendered their services under the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Treaty.

Assistant U.S Attorney Jodi Anton has been appointed commissioner of the investigation by the Office of the United States Attorney. Anton will have authority to collect evidence and will liaise directly with Saint Lucia authorities.

Minister Guy Joseph first addressed the Linquist investigation during a weekly pre-Cabinet press briefing in July.

The alleged documents have been circulated on local talk shows and on October 30, Minister Joseph took questions from local reporters. He initially declined knowledge of an active probe. When pressed further, the Minister confidently affirmed his willingness to cooperate with a potential investigation.

“I am not worried, I welcome the investigation” – Guy Joseph

The previous Administration led by former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony initially commissioned the investigation that ran from 2012 – 2016.

Prime Minister Chastanet confirmed knowledge of a previous investigation ordered by former the Administration. He has questioned the process used in the probe conducted by American forensic auditor Robert Linquist.

Upon returning to Office in 2016, Guy Joseph disclosed to the press that he had personally sought information from the Attorney General Chambers on the investigation launched during the tenure of the previous Administration. Joseph said his request for details on the state-funded probe has not been made available to him.

According to the purported documents, Guy Joseph, who served as Minister of Ports and Communications and Works from 2006 – 2011, ex-Chief Executive Officer for the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Port Authority (SLASPA), Mr. Sean Matthew, Antonio Assenza, President of construction firm Asphalt and Mining Inc and local businessman Andre Edgar have been accused by the Saint Lucia government of being complicit in an alleged plot surrounding the multi-million-dollar contract to redevelop the Hewanorra International Airport [HIA] in Vieux-Fort.

The documents state that phone records, e-mail correspondences, and interviews conducted by American forensic auditor Robert Linquist during the initial investigation have been secured and reveal “regular communication” between Joseph, Assenza, and Matthew during the bidding period for the contract. After a low scoring bid in 2009, Assenza’s A&M was eventually awarded the contract over two other companies in 2010. A&M agreed to provide more than $23 million dollars in interest free counter-financing for the project.

According to the documents, authorities are seeking criminal charges against the accused for aiding and abetting a crime, aiding and abetting crime within / from outside jurisdiction, and breach of public trust by public officers.

American authorities are reportedly looking into Assenza’s phone records and he is reportedly the focus of a money laundering investigation.

The HIA redevelopment project failed to take off after A&M failed a Deutsch Bank due-dilligence exam.

