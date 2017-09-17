Prime Minister to Address 72nd United Nations General Assembly

CASTRIES – Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will address the 72nd meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which begins in New York later this month.

The UNGA gets underway from September 19 and will be held under the theme Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.

A number of events will take place in parallel to the opening of the 72nd session of the UNGA, including Global Goals Week 2017 and Climate Week NYC 2017.

A government statement said that prior to his arrival in the United States, Prime Minister Chastanet is leading a three-member delegation to the Cayman Islands, touring a state-of-the-art health institution there called Health City, and holding discussions with hospital management on the operations and the issue of health tourism.

The statement said that Chastanet also visited hurricane-battered Turks and Caicos for talks with Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, on how Saint Lucia and the region could provide assistance in the relief efforts.

The statement said that Chastanet will visit Texas for a meeting with American Airlines, before travelling to New York for the UNGA. (CMC)