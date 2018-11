Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is not losing any sleep over the St. Lucia Labor Party’s “no confidence motion.”

An unperturbed Chastanet told reporters on November 20th, that he was excited with the growth of the economy and is looking forward to his cabinet’s Parliamentary agenda for the remainder of the year.

