Prime Minister scheduled for State visit to Republic of China (Taiwan)

Press Release:-Prime Minister Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet is scheduled to visit the Republic of China (Taiwan) from November 8th 2017 to November 11th 2017.

The Prime Minister and Mrs. Chastanet are attending on the invitation of President Tsai Ing-wen for the Prime Minister’s first meeting with the Taiwanese President. The leaders are expected to discuss improved cooperation between Saint Lucia and Taiwan.

In April 2007, Saint Lucia re-established diplomatic relations with the ROC and Taiwan’s cooperation with Saint Lucia has spanned a cross-section of areas including agriculture, health, human resource development, community development and empowerment, sports, infrastructure and ICT.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet aims to broaden Taiwan-Saint Lucia cooperation to include the areas of investment and trade. Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister explained that he looked forward to the engagement with the President of Taiwan.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on the visit will be Minister with responsibility for External Affairs Honourable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Honourable Dr. Ubaldus Raymond and Ministry of Finance Chief Economist Jemma Lafeuille.