Prime Minister Impromptu Panellist at Chamber AGM

PRESS RELEASE: Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet was an impromptu third panelist at the 133rd Annual General Meeting of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture held on November 29th, 2017 where Martin Dorville of Massy Stores St. Lucia was re-elected President.

The Prime Minister who “dropped by” directly from the airport on return from one of his many International Meetings, could not resist joining the engaging discussion on Rethinking Disaster Preparedness and Business Continuity Planning. Mr. Leathon Khan representing the Insurance Council of St. Lucia and Mr. Leslie JnBaptiste President of the Shipping Association of St. Lucia, were the lead discussants who advised forcefully and poignantly the importance of Business Continuity Planning and appropriate insurance coverage in an era of more frequent and more powerful weather phenomenon.

Both Panelist reiterated the high vulnerability of St. Lucia and the Caribbean Region to disaster, both man-made and natural, and strongly suggested that there was need to look at insurance including business interruption insurance alongside the Disaster Preparedness and Business Continuity Plans, in addition to supply chain management issues and options. Prime Minister Chastanet added a more macroeconomic perspective to the discussion by updating the Meeting of the efforts of his and other CARICOM Leaders efforts in recent times.

According to Prime Minister Chastanet, much of his travels have been in support of building and finding international support to help combat, mitigate, address and counter the physical and economic impacts and requirements brought about by Climate Change. The Prime Minister touted “Climate Change” as the single most pressing issue facing the region and St. Lucia and that he was driven by “fear” and “feelings of helplessness” in relation to this issue.

Meanwhile Mr. Martin Dorville and his existing Board was reelected by acclamation, while the two remaining vacancies were filled by acclamation by Jason King of St. Lucia Distillers Ltd. and Ms. Chery Renwick of Renwick and Company. The complete Board of Directors are:

President: Martin Dorville Massy Stores St. Lucia

1St Vice President: Thecla Lewis Lewis Industries Limited