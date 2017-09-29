Prime Minister expresses confidence in Caribbean resilience

Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet recently stressed the reality of climate change and called for immediate collective action to deal with the phenomenon.

Mr. Chastanet, who is also the chairman of the OECS, was addressing the General Debate at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sep. 22. His address focused on the major issues affecting Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean, and also highlighted the current devastation caused by hurricanes in the region, and the limited access to assistance for Small Island Developing States.

“The world is experiencing extraordinary change at a breath taking pace,”. Change that is reshaping the way we live, the way we work, our planet and the very nature of peace and security. While some continue to doubt and deny the assessments of science, it is impossible to avoid the facts of climate change. In less than a month Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Cuba, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, the Dominican Republic, St. Barts, St. John’s, St. Thomas, Turks and Caicos, St. Martin, Florida and Texas have all been victims of the hurricanes that have left death and carnage in their wake. The impact has been without discrimination. “Let us acknowledge that the Small Island Developing States have repeatedly warned the international community that its failure to adequately respond to climate change will betray our children and condemn future generations to certain doom. I dare say that we do not have the luxury to be silent on this front anymore. We must act now!”

The theme of the UNGA 72 was “Focusing on People – Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”