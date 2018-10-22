PRIME MINISTER EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES TO TAIWAN FOLLOWING TRAIN DERAILMENT

Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet has expressed condolences on behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, to the Republic of China (Taiwan) following a deadly train crash on Sunday in north-east Taiwan.

According to reports, at least 18 people have been killed and 187 injured after a passenger train derailed in Yilan County.

“This incident is a sad and painful tragedy and one of the most deadly in Taiwan in decades. We cannot even imagine the pain the families of the victims or those who are waiting on word about their loved ones, are enduring at this time,” stated Prime Minister Chastanet.

“Having just visited Taiwan and spent time with the President, the Foreign Minister and other Government officials, as well as our Saint Lucian students there, this tragic loss is even more deeply saddening.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, I express to the People of Taiwan and President Tsai Ing-wen, our deepest condolences and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Please know that we continue to pray for your nation’s strength in this sorrowful moment.”

Prime Minister Chastanet has also spoken personally and expressed condolences to Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Lucia His Excellency Douglas Shen. The Prime Minister was also assured of the safety of Saint Lucian students and personnel currently in Taiwan.

