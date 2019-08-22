Home / News Updates / PRIME MINISTER BREAKS DOWN BANKS AND AMOUNT FOR HIA PROJECT

PRIME MINISTER BREAKS DOWN BANKS AND AMOUNT FOR HIA PROJECT

Allin Fevrier August 21, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The contrasting views on the way forward for the re-development of the Hewannora international was again in evidence at Tuesday’s sitting of parliament.
The government was seeking the approval to borrow the balance of funds for the re-development of the airport.
The opposition says this loan of 6 hundred million dollars in total for the project, is an unnecessary burden on the St Lucian tax payers.
The government for its part argues that the project will pay for itself, and its approach is a better one for St. Lucia.

