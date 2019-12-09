PRIME MINISTER ASSURES FORMER MAJESTIC INDUSTRIES WORKERS THAT REQUESTS WILL BE GRANTED

(PRESS RELEASE) – Hon. Allen M. Chastanet, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia met with the Leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) and four (4) workers formerly employed with Majestic Industries Ltd., a company which operated in Saint Lucia from 1971 until 2004.

The NWU which represented the employees then, told the Prime Minister that at the time of its operations Majestic Industries employed over three hundred (300) workers and made a significant contribution to the economic well being of the employees and indeed Saint Lucia. Unfortunately the company decided to shut down operations in 2004 giving just seventy two (72) hours notice to the NWU. There was no Severance Pay, no Notice Pay, Outstanding wages and non-payment of about three (3) months NIS contributions on behalf of the workers.

The Prime Minister responded by giving the assurance of an immediate investigation to get an update on the matter. He further stated that he would do all within his authority to see that the former employees of Majestic Industries Ltd get the compensation due to them.