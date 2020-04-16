PRESS RELEASE- SAINT LUCIAN BRAND AMBASSADORS REASSURES CITIZENS THAT THINGS WILL GET ‘BETTER’

Under the Government of Saint Lucia’s Brand Ambassador Programme, Music Ambassadors Ricky T, Arthur Allain, Freezy, Motto and Teddyson John, alongside Stratosphere Muzic have created a masterpiece of an ode to Saint Lucians, front liners, and all impacted by the COVID-19 (Corona) pandemic. “Better” is a reassuring anthem to citizens that post this COVID fight, we will rebuild our country through new waves of innovation, unity and a great deal of hope. “Better” acknowledges the bravery and hard work of all essential workers. “Better” is a reminder that this current space that we are in, will not last forever and emboldens us to find that silver lining.



The collective talent of Saint Lucian artists, producers and engineers creatively made “Better “a reality, with one mission- to provide hope for our people. The song was written by Award Winning Songwriter & Producer Courtney “Curty” Louis and Singer/Songwriter Saveion Monchery; Alongside Music Producer Gregory Emmanuel of Gee Productions and Small Island Records, an arm of Stratosphere Muzic; Grammy Award Winning Producer “Commissioner” Gordon Williams ( Saint Lucian Goodwill Ambassador known for his work on “Welcome to Jamrock”, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and the soundtrack for the movie “Men In Black”); and Barbadian Super Producer Andrew Denny who mixed and mastered the project.



The lyrics of “Better” craftily reaffirms safety protocols and further features a powerful call to action, encouraging Saint Lucians to be prepared to ‘get up and go’ once the fight with COVID-19 is behind us. “Better” implants seeds of faith in our hearts that greater days lie ahead for our nation and inspires optimism even beyond our borders.