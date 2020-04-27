Home / Breaking News / PRESS RELEASE; LABOR DEPARTMENT SUSPENDS FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTIONS

PRESS RELEASE; LABOR DEPARTMENT SUSPENDS FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTIONS

April 27, 2020

As an Agency of the State, the Department of Labour is committed to the National effort in fighting the Covid-19 dilemma.  Therefore, we have adopted the policies and protocols issued by the State regarding the “State of Emergency” – partial shutdown of economic activities, including the social distancing practices.

Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and to protect staff and the general public, it is hereby advised that as a precautionary measure, the Department has suspended its face-to face interactions with the public until further notice.

However, in an effort to continue providing service to our customers, the Department wishes to advise the public that officers of the Department can be reached at the telephone numbers listed below:  

Industrial Relations Unit

  • 720 8445
  • 720 1838
  • 720 8437
  • 720 8436
  • 716 1934
  • 720 8429

Work Permit

  • 716 2153

Occupational Safety and Health

  • 460 0808 
  • 720 1832

Employment/Canadian Farm Program

  • 716 0857
  • 720 1937

Additionally, queries can be sent to our email address at: labourdepartmentslu@gmail.com.

 

 

