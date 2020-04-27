PRESS RELEASE; LABOR DEPARTMENT SUSPENDS FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTIONS

As an Agency of the State, the Department of Labour is committed to the National effort in fighting the Covid-19 dilemma. Therefore, we have adopted the policies and protocols issued by the State regarding the “State of Emergency” – partial shutdown of economic activities, including the social distancing practices.

Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and to protect staff and the general public, it is hereby advised that as a precautionary measure, the Department has suspended its face-to face interactions with the public until further notice.

However, in an effort to continue providing service to our customers, the Department wishes to advise the public that officers of the Department can be reached at the telephone numbers listed below:

Industrial Relations Unit

720 8445

720 1838

720 8437

720 8436

716 1934

720 8429

Work Permit

716 2153

Occupational Safety and Health

460 0808

720 1832

Employment/Canadian Farm Program

716 0857

720 1937

Additionally, queries can be sent to our email address at: labourdepartmentslu@gmail.com.