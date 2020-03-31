PRESS RELEASE: HEALTH MINISTRY URGES PUBLIC TO MAINTAIN 6FT DISTANCE TO PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Wellness supports the introduction of the national scale down which was put into effect to support the establishment of social distancing on Monday, March 23, 2020 that has now been extended to Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

We note the importance of such an intervention as it serves as a primary measure to prevent the spread of contagious diseases and in this case COVID 19.

However, we have observed that in practice, the recommended 6 ft. distance is not being maintained especially when persons queue for service at institutions and business places such as supermarkets, banks etc. To this end, we wish to implore the public to adhere to those measures.

 By maintaining the recommended 6ft distance, you reduce the likelihood of getting infected or spreading the virus when people around you may cough, sneeze or make physical contact.

 You should also limit the number of trips to the supermarket and places of business, however when you do go – always maintain the 6ft distance. Avoid touching surfaces e.g. railing, door knobs, counters etc.

 Always keep with you hand sanitizer and at the earliest opportunity wash your hands with soap and flowing water for 20 seconds.

 Avoid getting together in groups.

 Ensure upon return to your home that your wash your hands thoroughly before engaging in

any activity.

We at the Ministry of Health and Wellness are working very hard to protect your health and that of our nation, and we ask you to work alongside us to successfully reduce the impact of COVID-19 on us.