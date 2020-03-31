PRESS RELEASE: EXTERNAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT REVISED HOURS OF OPERATION

The Department of External Affairs wishes to inform all internal and external clients of the revised hours of operation.

Be informed that effective Monday March 30, 2020 the Department of External Affairs will operate with minimum staff in office coupled with a “work from home” arrangement between the hours from 8.00 am to 12.30 pm. These revised hours of operation will remain until further advisements by the Government of Saint Lucia.

The Department of External Affairs solicits the cooperation and understanding of all clients during this challenging period.