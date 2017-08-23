President of Chile to make Official State Visit to Saint Lucia to “deepen bilateral cooperation”

Press Release:–The President of Chile, Ms. Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to make an Official State Visit to Saint Lucia from Thursday 24th August to Friday 25th August 2017.

The Government of Saint Lucia is in the advanced stages of preparations to welcome Her Excellency Ms. Michelle Bachelet to our island. H.E Ms. Bachelet is the first female to hold the prestigious office of President in the Republic of Chile and is on her second term as President, having served from 2006 to 2010.

Saint Lucia first established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Chile in 1991 and the Government of Saint Lucia is honoured that the Chilean President will visit our country as we seek to deepen bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Chile.

The purpose of the visit is to forge closer ties with the nation, as it has been one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America. The Government of Saint Lucia therefore views this Official Visit as an opportunity to enhance collaboration in several areas including agriculture, education, climate change and renewable energy.

The visit is also an opportunity for President Bachelet, along with some of her Ministers to engage with OECS member states in an effort to better position the region to address its priority issues. H.E. Ms. Bachelet will therefore engage the OECS Heads of Government at a luncheon meeting in order realise this effort.

Upon her arrival in Saint Lucia, President Bachelet will receive an Official Welcome and will then pay a courtesy call on the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy, followed by a meeting with Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet and the Cabinet of Ministers. H.E. Ms. Bachelet will also be meeting with the Members of Parliament.

President Bachelet, is expected to be accompanied by high level members of her Cabinet and Latin American media.

The Government of Saint Lucia is indeed looking forward to exemplifying Saint Lucia’s renowned hospitality for the historic visit of the President of the Republic of Chile.