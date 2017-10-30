Powell, spinners gives West Indies slight advantage

[ESPNcricinfo] Stumps West Indies 78 for 1 (Powell 43*, Bishoo 0*) trail Zimbabwe 326 (Masakadza 147, Raza 80, Roach 3-44) by 248 runs.

Hamilton Masakadza and Sikandar Raza shined with the bat on the second day at Queens, but incisive bowling and attritional batting from West Indies ensured the honours were shared at stumps. Masakadza and Raza did enough to ensure that the hosts passed 300, which looked a long way off when they were 14 for 3 yesterday, but Zimbabwe’s progress was stalled by openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell. They ground their way to an opening stand of 76 in almost 47 overs before Brathwaite was eventually prised from the crease, nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo partnering Powell until the close.

The game had moved much faster this morning, when Hamilton Masakadza cracked the first ball of the day through the covers for four, and then collected four boundaries in the space of seven deliveries before the first drinks break. He and Raza threatening to take the game away from West Indies with a stand that stretched to 90 runs, but with Masakadza’s dismissal West Indies forced their way back into the game. The spinners struck repeatedly with the old ball to peg Zimbabwe back, and after lunch the quicks used the new ball to deal with the tail, as the wickets were shared around.

