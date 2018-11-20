Home / News Updates / POTTY MOUTH DUO OFF THE HOOK ON PROFANITY CHARGES

POTTY MOUTH DUO OFF THE HOOK ON PROFANITY CHARGES

Rehani Isidore November 20, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Two Vieux-Fort men are no longer facing profanity charges according to their high-powered attorneys – one of them being Vieux-Fort South MP and former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony.

David Charles and Greg Mathurin were arrested in January after a profanity laced video criticizing the Allen Chastanet Administration went viral on social media.

A November 14th statement by Dr. Anthony, claims that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to drop the case.

The potty mouth duo has expressed gratitude to their attorneys.

