POTTY MOUTH DUO OFF THE HOOK ON PROFANITY CHARGES

Two Vieux-Fort men are no longer facing profanity charges according to their high-powered attorneys – one of them being Vieux-Fort South MP and former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony.
David Charles and Greg Mathurin were arrested in January after a profanity laced video criticizing the Allen Chastanet Administration went viral on social media.
A November 14th statement by Dr. Anthony, claims that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to drop the case.
The potty mouth duo has expressed gratitude to their attorneys.