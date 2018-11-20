POTTY MOUTH DUO OFF THE HOOK ON PROFANITY CHARGES

Two Vieux-Fort men are no longer facing profanity charges according to their high-powered attorneys – one of them being Vieux-Fort South MP and former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony.

David Charles and Greg Mathurin were arrested in January after a profanity laced video criticizing the Allen Chastanet Administration went viral on social media.

A November 14th statement by Dr. Anthony, claims that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to drop the case.

The potty mouth duo has expressed gratitude to their attorneys.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

