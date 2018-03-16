POST SEC RECEIVE CVQ SENSITIZATION TRAINING

Students of the post-secondary division of the Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School were on 15 March briefed on the school’s move to provide Caribbean Vocational Qualification [CVQ] certification.

CVQ is attained via a competency-based approach to training, assessment and certification.

This month the Vieux-Fort South Youth and Sports council hosted a job seekers seminar with specific focus on dressing for success.

The purpose of the workshop is help southern youth boost their resume and interview skills.

