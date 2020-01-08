POLITICAL SCIENTIST QUESTIONS TRUMPS JUDGEMENT

Political scientist Denys springer is worried about the repercussions for Saint Lucia’s tourism industry amid rising tensions in the middle-east following the US drone strike that killed a senior Iranian official.

He partly blames the re-emergence of populism and it’s challenge to the liberal international order for the increased geo-political risks.

Springer, who believes there are parallels right here at home in the Caribbean, claims that tensions with Iran could have serious unintended consequences.