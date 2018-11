Political commentator Denys Springer is voicing concern about the decision to re-locate the multi-million-dollar abattoir at Beausejour, Vieux-Fort.

Springer says this decision might be a case of putting the cart before the horse. Springer says he is also concerned about ongoing legal action in the Desert Star Holdings matter.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit