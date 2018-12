There is a major development in the Chakadan Daniel unlawful death investigation.

You may recall that Chakadan Daniel was found dead in his cell at the Micoud police station in October 2013.

On Wednesday afternoon two officers who were attached to the Micoud police station, where Daniel met his death some five years ago, were brought in for questioning. Wednesday’s development marks a significant step forward in the Chakadan Daniel death probe.

