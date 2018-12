It’s official, the Police Welfare Association (PWA) has severed ties with the Trade Union Federation (TUF). The sign had been on the wall over the past few days, that the police welfare association was not satisfied with its membership of the Trade Union umbrella organization. The leadership of the PWA believes the interest of its members are better served outside of the Trade Union Federation.

