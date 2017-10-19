Police Statement on Homicide 42

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Vieux Fort, received a report of a stabbing at West Hall Group, Vieux Fort, between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Keith Smith, a twenty nine (29) year old resident of Balca, Choiseul, originally of Bruceville, Vieux Fort, sustained a stab wound during the said incident. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

Three individuals are currently in police custody in relation to this incident. Investigations are continuing into this matter.

This incident brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to forty two (42).