Amid concern over the high number of gun-related homicides in Saint Lucia, law enforcement officials say the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to conduct operations to rid St. Lucia’s streets of illegal firearms.
Amid concern over the high number of gun-related homicides in Saint Lucia, law enforcement officials say the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to conduct operations to rid St. Lucia’s streets of illegal firearms.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet speaking to reporters outside the house on October 31, disclosed that …