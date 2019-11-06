Police say Miguel mad max Edward – the suspect killed by lawmen on Saturday at the Rodney Bay marina threatened with a dangerous weapon.
Police say Miguel mad max Edward – the suspect killed by lawmen on Saturday at the Rodney Bay marina threatened with a dangerous weapon.
St. Lucia high jumper Lavern Spencer was on Tuesday awarded for her success in her …
What are we complaining about ? The threat to our citizens have been dealt with, Justice has been severed move on my people.
To our officers 👮♀️ thanks for a job well done. As the Holidays are fast approaching I know the difficult task you all have to endure
But rest assured that with God the enemy can’t win. Be blessed Be Strong 💪🏾 and be Courageous God bless the Royal St.Lucia Police Force🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨100%