Meanwhile, as part of stepped up efforts by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force to clamp down on crime, law enforcement officers have their targets set on ‘known’ hot spots, in pursuit of criminal suspects and leads, that could crack ongoing investigations. HTS News4orce on January 17th, was the only camera crew behind a police unit as officers combed through two communities in Castries East.

