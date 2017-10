POLICE PROMISE FIRM RESPONSE TO UPTICK IN HOMICIDES

Police officials have promised a firm response to the recent uptick in homicides.

The assurance was given during a press conference held on October 30at Police Headquarters at Chesterfield.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Milton Desir reveals that law enforcement will investigate the recent homicides thoroughly and hope to effect arrests.

Authorities also plan to formulate strategies to quell the rise in violent crime.