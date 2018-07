Expect more boots on the ground for the annual parade of the bands on carnival Monday and Tuesday next week. The high command of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has assured the public of a heightened police presence throughout the official route and the capital. The police department will allow an additional hour of revelry however law enforcement efforts will be in full effect.

