POLICE PROBING VIRAL GUN VIDEO

Law enforcement officials have confirmed to local media that they are investigating a viral video of a young man brandishing 5 high powered weapons, some of them military grade.

The young man in the video went through great efforts to conceal his identity, however reports indicate that he hails from the Jacmel community.

Police told the local media this week that the intelligence unit of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force is currently investigating the matter and hopes to determine its origin soon.

The law enforcement officials called on members of the public to desist from sharing videos of this nature. They are appealing to anyone who receives this type of file, to first contact the police.

The latest viral video follows two 2018 cases of young men posting footage of themselves bearing arms.