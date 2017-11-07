Police are probing St. Lucia’s 49th homicide for 2017. The body of a young man was found in the Crown Lands, Bexon area early morning November 7.
The discovery comes as the country grapples with the highest homicide rate since 2011.
Police are probing St. Lucia’s 49th homicide for 2017. The body of a young man was found in the Crown Lands, Bexon area early morning November 7.
The discovery comes as the country grapples with the highest homicide rate since 2011.
The Walcott House Museum should be re-opening its doors soon. This was disclosed on November …