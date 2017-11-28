POLICE PROBE SUSPICIOUS DEATH

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a Castries man. According to reports, 28-year-old Isaiah Epiphane Lewis was found hanging in his recently acquired L’anse Road apartment about 8:00 pm November 28.

According to sources, the suspected suicide victim was a security guard at an establishment in the north. Up until news time, police were yet to provide an official report to the media on the incident.

However, sources indicate that the deceased did not show signs that indicated he was suicidal. The circumstances surrounding the death are under police investigation.

A post mortem is reportedly scheduled for November 29.