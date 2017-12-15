Police Outline Procedure for J’ouvert Permits

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to inform the public, that in keeping with the provisions of Section 550-557 of the Criminal Code of St. Lucia 2013, it is not within the purview of the office of the Commissioner of Police to deny or approve any activity, where loud speakers will be operated, past 2:00 a.m.

We recognise that during this season, traditionally, J’ouvert activities are held island wide. Any such requests can be submitted through the office of the Commissioner of Police to Cabinet, the duly authorised body, for consideration for approval.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to seek the cooperation of individuals in this regard as we continue to serve the general public.