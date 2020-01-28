Law enforcement officers are undergoing training in the investigation of rape and sexual assault cases. The opening of a major training workshop officers of the royal saint Lucia police force the vulnerable persons unit (vpu) was held on Monday January 27th 2020. supported by the British high commission, officials say the first of its kind workshop will strengthen the capacity of officers to deal with sensitive cases.
POLICE OFFICERS RECEIVE RAPE INVESTIGATION TRAINING
Law enforcement officers are undergoing training in the investigation of rape and sexual assault cases. The opening of a major training workshop officers of the royal saint Lucia police force the vulnerable persons unit (vpu) was held on Monday January 27th 2020. supported by the British high commission, officials say the first of its kind workshop will strengthen the capacity of officers to deal with sensitive cases.