Police Make Weapons and Ammunition Bust

Rehani Isidore September 25, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

On Friday, September 22, 2017, during a police operation at Cacao, Babonneau, a .380 pistol, ten rounds of ammunition and two magazines were recovered. Two individuals were arrested as a consequence.

Twenty nine (29) year old Jervaughn St. Claire and thirty (30) year old Steve Joseph both residents of Cacao, Babonneau, were formally charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

The two appeared before the First District Court in Gros Islet, today, Monday, September 25, 2017, for a bail hearing. They were granted bail in the sum of $3000.00 for Possession of Firearm and $1000.00 for Possession of Ammunition.

