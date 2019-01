Two men were hauled before the first district court on January 10 after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on suspicion of money laundering linked to narcotics trafficking. Police seized more than 60 thousand euro and over USD $4000 during the bust on January 7. They remain in police custody.

