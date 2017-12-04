Home / News Updates / Police Investigating Suspected Suicide

Police Investigating Suspected Suicide

Rehani Isidore December 4, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday December 02, 2017, officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station, received a report of a suspected suicide at Trouya, Gros Islet.

Lee Burgham, a sixty seven (67) year old resident of Trouya, Gros Islet, was found at his residence, suspended by the neck. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for today, Monday, December 4, 2017.

This was the eleventh suspected suicide recorded for the year 2017.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.

