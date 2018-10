Police have confirmed that one female Venezuelan national is in custody, as investigations into reports of an alleged sex trafficking ring unravel in Saint Lucia. An employee of the Castries Constituencies Council, reportedly led the Venezuelan to authorities after encountering her in the Leslie Land community in Castries on October 21st. According to police reports the foreign national alleges that she was held captive and was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

