Police Investigating Suspected Drowning

August 14, 2017

Police are investigating a suspected drowning in Gros Islet on the weekend.
According to law enforcement officials, the body of 49-year-old john mason of Monchy, Gros Islet was discovered on Sunday august 13th 2017, around 9:35am in the Rodney Bay marina.

Initial reports indicate that mason was rescued by marine police the day before on Saturday August 12th from a sinking paddle boat.
Authorities took him ashore and the boat was secured.

However, mason reportedly returned to the waters after the marine police left the scene.
No word yet on a scheduled date for the autopsy, which authorities hope, will help shed more light on what happened to the Monchy resident.

  • Clare Driver

    Dear Sir or Madam
    I have been notified of the very sad death by drowning of John Mason and wanted to give you some information for your articles and coverage. Please send me information about the obituary but please include the facts about this very special Internationally renown man. There will be many people all over the world that will be truly saddened by his death as I am in England. John loved St Lucia and he was one of its best –there are many people who return to St Lucia thanks to his helping them fall in love with St Lucia.

    John Mason, AKA Jahman (Gods Man) AKA Bob Marley (his trading name) was born in Soufries and then when his mother Elisabeth Mason moved to Rodney Bay he was raised by his beloved grandparents on their farm above the Pitons in Victoria.
    He attended school but a broken leg that was never set properly gave him a limp all of his life. He left and went to Rodney Bay and from the age of 8 worked on the beach where he learnt to make jewellry and to climb coconut trees for hats and baskets made out of coconut leaves – his baskets and hats are in houses all over the world as they were beautiful works of art.

    Getting a boat on the water at Rodney Bay meant Jahman could get to sell his goods on Rodney Bay and then Pidgeon Point- he also provided fruits and vegetables to yachts in the Marina and took tourists on tours by water and walking all over the island.
    Jahman was a wonderful generous human being – deeply kind and thoughtful to everybody –

    When he lived in the little shack on the bay near the marina he would fetch water for anyone too ill or old to do it for themselves from the pump. He took into his humble home anyone who was homeless or troubled and needed shelter. It was very sad to hear that he had his home forcably taken from him for development without any compensation but was given a plot in Monchy. It was far for him to walk and he struggled but he never complained.

    John was a devoted son to his mother who passed last year and loved all his relatives – he sent money home for his grandparents even when he was a very young boy to help repair their property –his aunt and cousins moved to Martinique and he was very proud of his brother Francis. He attended St Joseph church and was well known by the congregation.

    John had several dogs and cats he treated with love and affection.

    John had many friends from the Yachting community from all over the world that loved and respected him- it was hard to keep in touch as he did not read or write but whenever they visited the islands they would look for him and find him in his little boat. We all hope he did not suffer and that he will rest in peace.

    Please print this for the sake of a good man.
    Clare
    Clare Driver
    clare@domesticblissappointments.co.uk

