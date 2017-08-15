Police Investigating Suspected Drowning

Police are investigating a suspected drowning in Gros Islet on the weekend.

According to law enforcement officials, the body of 49-year-old john mason of Monchy, Gros Islet was discovered on Sunday august 13th 2017, around 9:35am in the Rodney Bay marina.

Initial reports indicate that mason was rescued by marine police the day before on Saturday August 12th from a sinking paddle boat.

Authorities took him ashore and the boat was secured.

However, mason reportedly returned to the waters after the marine police left the scene.

No word yet on a scheduled date for the autopsy, which authorities hope, will help shed more light on what happened to the Monchy resident.