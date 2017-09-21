Police Investigating 3 Suspected Suicides

Police Press Release 1 (Suspected Suicide at Gadette, Dennery)

Police were summoned to the scene of a suspected suicide at Gadette, Dennery, on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Kurt Arnold Remy Mason, a forty two (42) year old resident of Gadette, Dennery, originally of Micoud, was found suspended by the neck from a ceiling, by a family member, about 6:30 p.m. He was last seen alive about 6:00 a.m. of the same day.

A post mortem is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.

Police Press Release 2 (Suspected Suicide at Grande Ravine, Dennery)

Lazarus Alexander, a forty six (46) year old resident of Grande Ravine, Dennery, was admitted to the St. Jude Hospital, on Monday, September 11, 2017, after having allegedly ingested a noxious substance.

On Monday, September 18, 2017, he succumbed and was formally pronounced dead about 11:50 a.m.

A post mortem examination was conducted, which revealed that he died as a result of multiple organ dysfunction, secondary to alleged paraquat ingestion.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.

Police Press Release 3 (Suspected Suicide at Maynard Hill)

Police were summoned to the scene of a suspected suicide at Maynard Hill, Castries, on Wednesday, September 21, 2017.

Nakyshka Edgar, a sixteen (16) year old resident of Maynard Hill, was found at her residence, suspended by the neck. She was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, via ambulance, where she was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner, about 5:05 p.m.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. today, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.