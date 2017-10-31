Home / News Updates / Police Investigating 15th Road Fatality, ‘Mechanical Difficulty’ Suspected as Cause of Choiseul Auto Crash
Rehani Isidore October 31, 2017

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Cyril James, consequent to a vehicular accident which occurred on Monday, October 30, 2017, about 4:30 p.m. at Victoria, Choiseul, near the Ravineau Gap.

Cyril James, a fifty two (52) year old resident of Morne Jacques, Choiseul, was one of four persons on a pick-up van, which overturned after encountering mechanical difficulties. He sustained serious injuries during the incident and was conveyed to the St. Jude Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner. A post mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to fifteen (15).

