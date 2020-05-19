Law enforcement is continuing the search of the parent of the abandoned baby found in Bois Patat last week. Authorities provided an update on the case at the covid-19 response headquarters on Monday, may 18th.
Law enforcement is continuing the search of the parent of the abandoned baby found in Bois Patat last week. Authorities provided an update on the case at the covid-19 response headquarters on Monday, may 18th.
Police have been making headway in their investigations into a surge of violence in the …