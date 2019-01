The High Command at Chesterfield has addressed a major security breach during which thieves stole cash and gained access to numerous administrative offices, where sensitive documents are stored. Police Chief Severin Moncherry is however refuting claims that passports were taken, as an investigation into the break-in advances. In response to the brazen, break-in on law enforcement property – Police Chief Moncherry says ‘new’ security measures will be put in place.

