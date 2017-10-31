Police, Fire and Correctional Services consider establishing Union Federation

The respective welfare associations of the Police Force, the Fire Service, and the Bordelais Correctional Facility on October 31 convened a joint meeting to discuss various concerns.

The top agenda items down for discussion included establishing a national Union Federation to represent members of the respective welfare associations. Public relations officer of the Police Welfare Association, (PWA), Acting Sergeant, Zachary Hippolyte, told HTS News4orce that the proposed Federation for National Security agencies could arm the membership with more bargaining power at the negotiation table with the government.

The issues of remuneration and the promotional structures in the Police, Fire, and Correctional Services were also brought to the table during the sit-down.