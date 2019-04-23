Fire responders and police officers were kept busy over the Easter weekend. Fire personnel were called to extinguish a structural fire in Castries, while officers dealt with their fair share of shooting incidents and a road fatality.
Fire responders and police officers were kept busy over the Easter weekend. Fire personnel were called to extinguish a structural fire in Castries, while officers dealt with their fair share of shooting incidents and a road fatality.
On Monday, members of the Ti- Rocher mothers and fathers group donated food hampers to …