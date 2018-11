On the eve of Universal Children’s Day, the community relations branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police force recognized the achievements of children in the south of Saint Lucia.

Universal Children’s Day is observed annually on November 20th and seeks to build communities where every child is in school, safe from harm and able to fulfil their potential.

On Monday, police officers led by Deputy Commissioner Milton Desir, put children at the top of their agenda.

