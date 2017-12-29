POLICE COMMISSIONER NEW YEARS ADDRESS

The Top Cop has warned criminal elements and would-be criminals that the police will continue its zero-tolerance for crime and social disorder.
In his New Year’s address to the nation, the Commissioner of Police outlined some of the achievements, as well as challenges faced by the island’s principal law enforcement agency-most notably the record homicide rate
The Top Cop also promised to forge deeper relations between the police and the public in 2018.
