Chief Of Police Severin Moncherry Says He’s Keeping A Close Watch Over The Investigation Into The Shooting Death Of 42-Year-Old Kimberly Williams-De Leon. Her Husband – A Senior Ranking Police Officer Is A Person Of Interest In The Matter. Amid Public Concerns Of Potential Bias With The Investigation, Commissioner Moncherry Has Given Assurances That His Police Department Will “Leave No Stone Unturned” Until A Suspect Is Arrested.

