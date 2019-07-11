POLICE CAUGHT BEATING SUSPECT WITH CUTLASS

Saint Lucia police are again placed on the defensive, as a video surfaces on social media of police beating a subdued suspect.
This video comes days following a video of a police-woman, brandishing a firearm at a minibus driver and threatening him.
Wednesday’s video was captured by an onlooker to an arrest in Vieux Fort.
I am so angry 😤 watching this video. How can a police officer who supposed to uphold the Law morning is abusing the suspect in this abusive way and the others are acting like this is normal that is insane I one is above the law. They all should be fired immediately case closed. Shame on them I don’t care what he did they should fallow the protocol officer 👮 you don’t have any right to disrespect him that he doesn’t s a human being. Want for pay back you know what the say