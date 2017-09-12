Home / News Updates / Police and Gunman Exchange Fire in Inner-City Neighborhood, Lives and Property Affected
Police collected evidence at Grass Street

Police and Gunman Exchange Fire in Inner-City Neighborhood, Lives and Property Affected

Rehani Isidore September 12, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Police have contained a mid-afternoon gun battle that occurred in the capital on September 12.

Reportedly, between 1 pm and 2pm an armed suspect was spotted near Riverside Rd, Castries by discharging a firearm.

The gunman allegedly opened fire on the police officer who returned fire.

The shootout spilled over to the Grass Street neighborhood where it is reported that the armed gunman fled.  No injuries have been confirmed however, HTS News4orce has been made aware of property damage.

One car was damaged by bullets

Police units including the Criminal Investigations Department and the Special Services Unit responded to the shootout.

No arrests have been confirmed.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

New project aims to improve banana production

GIS – SAINT LUCIA’S AGRICULTURE MINISTRY WORKS WITH FARMERS TO IMPROVE YIELDS. The Government of …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved