A closing ceremony at the police force academy in Castries on 22 June signaled the end of the Regional Security System’s internal security course 2018.

Held under the theme; “strength through unity; the course covered a range of topics from protection of large crowd conveys, security of critical infrastructure; when to disperse open fire and planning search operations.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit